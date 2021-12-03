Mississippi man arrested for armed robbery

Published 6:02 am Friday, December 3, 2021

By Oxford Eagle staff

A Mississippi man has been arrested for allegedly striking a man in the head and then robbing him at gunpoint.

On November 9th, 2021, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report from an individual that claimed robbed in the Woodglenn Cove area.

The reporting party was treated for minor injuries. Upon investigation, Clarente Stephon Alexander, 29, of Oxford, was arrested for Armed Robbery.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Alexander.

More News

Last of four suspects captured in New York state, wanted in connection with Mississippi triple homicide

Federal judge strikes down part of Mississippi eviction law as unconstitutional

Christmas in the Red & Blue: Holiday keepsake ornament honors ‘The Vaught’

Mississippi man sentenced for possession of firearms for drug trafficking crimes

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article