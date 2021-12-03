Man accused of carjacking outside Mississippi Walmart in custody after leading officers on chase

Published 6:44 am Friday, December 3, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A man accused of carjacking a woman at a Mississippi Walmart is now in custody.

The accused carjacker was arrested after he led police on a chase through Jackson, Clinton and Byram Thursday night.

Police were able to stop the man’s vehicle with spikes near Tank Road in Terry.

David Tyler, 30, was allegedly in possession of a 9mm handgun when he was arrested.

Police reported to Jackson news sources that the chase was related to a carjacking earlier in the day outside the Clinton Walmart.

Tyler is being held in police custody for felony fleeing, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and felon with a firearm.

He is expected to be transferred to federal custody.

