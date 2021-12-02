Silver alert issued for 79-year-old Vicksburg man

Published 6:50 am Thursday, December 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Lawrence McGowan of Vicksburg.

He is described as a black male, six feet two inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at about 2:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Overlook Drive in Warren County, wearing an orange shirt and plaid pajama pants.

McGowan is believed to be in a 2016 black Chevrolet Silverado bearing MS tag WA13662 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say McGowan suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lawrence McGowan, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.

More News

Last of four suspects captured in New York state, wanted in connection with Mississippi triple homicide

Federal judge strikes down part of Mississippi eviction law as unconstitutional

Christmas in the Red & Blue: Holiday keepsake ornament honors ‘The Vaught’

Mississippi man sentenced for possession of firearms for drug trafficking crimes

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article