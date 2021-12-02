Officials: No foul play suspected in death of woman whose body was found in July under rural Mississippi bridge

No foul play is suspected in the death of a woman whose body was found in July under a rural Mississippi bridge.

Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson has confirmed the cause of death for Shirley Jones of Prentiss. “Ms. Jones’ manner of death was determined to be natural,” said Johnson. “No foul play suspected.”

Jones was discovered July 18 just before 10 a.m. by Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephanie Barnes under a bridge on J. E. Johnson Road.

According to Barnes, a Prentiss resident entered the Sheriff’s Office that morning holding a flyer with Jones’ photo on it. He reported to Barnes that he had seen Jones walking on J. E. Johnson Road earlier that week. Once Barnes arrived in the area, she saw Jones’ body face down under the bridge.

Authorities say the area had been searched more than once by law enforcement officers and family members.

Jones, 73, was last seen July 13 at approximately 3 p.m. near Her residence on Tyrone Drive in Prentiss. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Jones the following day. The Silver Alert stated that Jones suffered from a medical condition that may have impaired her judgment.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney’s Office assisted the Prentiss Police Department and the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.