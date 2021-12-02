New coronavirus cases on rise again in Mississippi, health officials report

Published 9:36 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases found in Mississippi sharply rose Thursday with the latest data from state health officials.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 569 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 515,208.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported three new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 10,290.

Through Thursday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 368 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 349 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4775 125 88 18
Alcorn 5912 107 130 20
Amite 2102 57 57 9
Attala 3395 90 189 36
Benton 1532 39 47 10
Bolivar 6468 151 240 33
Calhoun 2863 49 44 7
Carroll 1752 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3176 67 61 15
Choctaw 1370 27 12 0
Claiborne 1346 39 46 9
Clarke 3016 95 132 32
Clay 3127 78 41 5
Coahoma 4243 109 138 14
Copiah 4580 95 105 15
Covington 4348 95 142 39
De Soto 33342 432 126 26
Forrest 13829 260 283 60
Franklin 1264 30 46 5
George 5106 80 73 9
Greene 2251 49 57 6
Grenada 3786 109 156 32
Hancock 7847 132 72 15
Harrison 34981 557 535 78
Hinds 32718 643 854 139
Holmes 2725 89 109 20
Humphreys 1322 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4877 107 135 24
Jackson 24896 391 285 41
Jasper 3412 66 46 2
Jefferson 969 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1740 43 9 1
Jones 14155 248 260 44
Kemper 1454 41 50 10
Lafayette 8867 143 200 57
Lamar 10687 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12305 324 482 108
Lawrence 2202 41 27 2
Leake 4140 90 99 17
Lee 16439 245 224 43
Leflore 4747 144 240 55
Lincoln 5539 136 208 41
Lowndes 11348 193 299 67
Madison 14949 283 416 72
Marion 4295 112 162 24
Marshall 6705 142 69 17
Monroe 7055 179 191 55
Montgomery 1821 57 64 10
Neshoba 6740 210 229 61
Newton 3960 82 87 15
Noxubee 1888 43 41 6
Oktibbeha 7228 138 271 40
Panola 6783 135 103 15
Pearl River 9739 244 210 42
Perry 2144 56 24 9
Pike 5941 157 177 44
Pontotoc 7026 110 87 13
Prentiss 5077 85 101 15
Quitman 1078 28 0 0
Rankin 22553 404 492 69
Scott 4787 99 117 19
Sharkey 653 21 45 8
Simpson 4565 117 165 20
Smith 2699 52 71 8
Stone 3659 66 88 14
Sunflower 4318 106 125 20
Tallahatchie 2323 53 50 7
Tate 4774 117 80 19
Tippah 4954 83 121 14
Tishomingo 3861 94 103 28
Tunica 1635 39 19 3
Union 6428 98 133 23
Walthall 2221 66 69 14
Warren 6883 178 175 38
Washington 7555 169 202 41
Wayne 4434 72 80 13
Webster 2065 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1061 39 25 6
Winston 3179 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2446 47 82 22
Yazoo 4578 92 152 20
Total 515,208 10,290 11,359 2,100

