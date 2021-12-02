New coronavirus cases on rise again in Mississippi, health officials report

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases found in Mississippi sharply rose Thursday with the latest data from state health officials.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 569 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 515,208.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported three new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 10,290.

Through Thursday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 368 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 349 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County