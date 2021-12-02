Mississippi man charged attempted murder after reportedly shooting at Tennessee officer during arrest attempt

Published 5:44 am Thursday, December 2, 2021

By The Associated Press

A Mississippi man has been charged with shooting at a police officer during an attempted reckless driving arrest in Tennessee, authorities said.

Elliott Griham, 23, was indicted Tuesday on charges including attempted first-degree murder and resisting official detention, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

In July, Memphis police said an officer attempted to stop a Dodge Charger that was moving into incoming traffic and nearly caused an accident.

Driving an unmarked police car, the officer followed the Dodge to an apartment in Memphis and he tried to arrest Griham, identified as the driver, authorities said. Griham, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, struggled with the officer before grabbing a rifle from his car, police said.

The driver fired several shots, striking the police car but not the officer, authorities said. Griham drove away but was later arrested.

Griham’s lawyer did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on the charges.

