World-famous Clydesdales to kick off Christmas in three Mississippi cities

Published 4:04 pm Wednesday, December 1, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will help kick off the Christmas season for three Mississippi communities this week.

The three-city Mississippi tour sponsored by Mitchell Distributing in Tupelo will begin with the Tupelo Christmas Parade this evening starting at 6 p.m.

After the Tupelo Christmas Parade, the Clydesdales will be at Starkville’s Holiday Bazaar at the Mill from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, for photo ops. Viewing opportunities will be at Fire Station Park at 4 p.m.

Friday at 5 p.m. the horses will be a part of the Starkville Clydesdales Showcase Parade on Main Street and the Cotton District.

The horse will make their last appearance in the Columbus Christmas Parade at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

