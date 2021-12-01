Police looking for four armed men who stole nearly $10,000 from two Mississippi businesses

Police are looking for four men in connection with the armed robbery of two businesses, stealing nearly $10,000 in cash.

Jackson police report that the four men with guns entered a store on Meadowbrook Road in Jackson on Tuesday night. The men stole approximately $1,300 from the store’s safe and cash register.

The same four men are suspected of the armed robbery of a grocery store on U.S. 80 in Jackson, where the stole approximately $8,000 in cash. During the robbery, one customer was assaulted and two other customers were robbed.

Jackson police say the four men were driving a Dodge Dart.