Mississippi’s weekly average of new coronavirus cases rises, state reports

Mississippi’s weekly average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose Wednesday, state officials said.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 468 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 514,639.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported two new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,287.

Through Wednesday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 287 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 336 with Wednesday’s update.

