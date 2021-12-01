Mississippi’s weekly average of new coronavirus cases rises, state reports

Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, December 1, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose Wednesday, state officials said.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 468 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 514,639.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported two new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,287.

Through Wednesday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 287 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 336 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4772 125 88 18
Alcorn 5888 107 130 20
Amite 2100 57 57 9
Attala 3393 90 189 36
Benton 1532 39 47 10
Bolivar 6461 151 240 33
Calhoun 2862 49 44 7
Carroll 1750 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3171 67 61 15
Choctaw 1369 27 12 0
Claiborne 1344 39 46 9
Clarke 3012 95 132 32
Clay 3126 78 41 5
Coahoma 4240 109 138 14
Copiah 4575 95 105 15
Covington 4348 95 142 39
De Soto 33304 432 126 26
Forrest 13808 260 283 60
Franklin 1260 29 46 5
George 5104 80 73 9
Greene 2249 49 57 6
Grenada 3778 109 156 32
Hancock 7843 132 72 15
Harrison 34949 557 535 78
Hinds 32678 643 854 139
Holmes 2720 89 109 20
Humphreys 1322 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4866 107 135 24
Jackson 24886 391 284 41
Jasper 3409 66 46 2
Jefferson 969 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1739 43 9 1
Jones 14137 247 260 44
Kemper 1450 41 50 10
Lafayette 8865 143 200 57
Lamar 10680 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12281 324 482 108
Lawrence 2199 41 27 2
Leake 4140 90 99 17
Lee 16410 245 224 43
Leflore 4742 144 240 55
Lincoln 5537 136 208 41
Lowndes 11327 193 295 67
Madison 14939 283 416 72
Marion 4287 112 162 24
Marshall 6695 142 69 17
Monroe 7044 179 191 55
Montgomery 1821 57 64 10
Neshoba 6733 210 229 61
Newton 3959 82 87 15
Noxubee 1888 43 41 6
Oktibbeha 7222 138 271 40
Panola 6775 135 103 15
Pearl River 9732 244 210 42
Perry 2141 56 24 9
Pike 5936 156 177 44
Pontotoc 7016 110 87 13
Prentiss 5061 85 101 15
Quitman 1076 28 0 0
Rankin 22521 404 492 69
Scott 4782 99 117 19
Sharkey 653 21 45 8
Simpson 4560 117 165 20
Smith 2697 52 71 8
Stone 3658 66 88 14
Sunflower 4317 106 125 20
Tallahatchie 2322 53 50 7
Tate 4769 117 80 19
Tippah 4940 83 121 14
Tishomingo 3854 94 103 28
Tunica 1633 39 19 3
Union 6416 98 133 23
Walthall 2220 66 69 14
Warren 6875 178 175 38
Washington 7554 169 202 41
Wayne 4432 72 80 13
Webster 2064 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1061 39 25 6
Winston 3179 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2444 47 82 22
Yazoo 4573 92 152 20
Total 514,639 10,287 11,354 2,100

More News

Supreme Court justices indicate they may OK abortion limits based on Mississippi case

Ex-Mississippi cop admits to creating child pornography

Rescue crews looking for riverboat crew member who fell overboard into the Mississippi River early Wednesday morning

World-famous Clydesdales to kick off Christmas in three Mississippi cities

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article