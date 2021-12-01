Mississippi state trooper indicted on extortion charges

A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper has been indicted for extortion by a Mississippi grand jury.

According to multiple news reports and to court records, Michael Holifield was indicted on Nov. 22 on three charges of extortion by a Scott County grand jury.

Holifield joined the Meridian district of the Mississippi Highway Patrol in 2019.

Court records indicate that Holifield is accused of attempting to “obtain property of another or any reward, favor, or advantage by threatening to inflict bodily injury on any person by committing or threatening to commit any other criminal offense, violation of civil statute, or the public or private revelation of information not previously in the public domain for the purpose of humiliating or embarrassing the other person.”

The indictment indicates that Holifield is accused of attempting extortion from April 15-19, 2021.

“The conduct described in each of these counts … is based on two or more acts and transactions connected together and constituting parts of a common scheme and plan,” the indictment says.