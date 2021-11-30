Tragic holiday: Mississippi troopers respond to 195 vehicle accidents, 5 people killed in 3 crashes

Five people were killed on Mississippi highways over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

During the Thanksgiving holiday — between 6 a.m. Wednesday and midnight Sunday, troopers responded to 195 crashes.

Three of those crashes involved three fatal accidents, where five people were killed.

In Lafayette County, three people were killed on Highway 278. A Nissan Versa driven by Jacquette Davis of West Point was reportedly going west in the eastbound lane of 278 when it collided head-on with a Volkswagen driven by Halie Turner of Thaxton. Both drivers were killed, along with Komoto Davis of West Point, a passenger in the Nissan.

Kaddarious Fox, 30, of Grenada was killed when his car hit a guardrail and turned over on I-55. Three passengers in the car were also injured.

A one-vehicle crash took the life of Danny Traxler, 76, in Smith County. He reportedly ran off the road and hit a tree.

Troopers also made 158 DUI Arrests and wrote a total of 9,845 tickets. That’s over 4,000 more than last Thanksgiving.