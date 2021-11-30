Tragic holiday: Mississippi troopers respond to 195 vehicle accidents, 5 people killed in 3 crashes

Published 6:02 am Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Five people were killed on Mississippi highways over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

During the Thanksgiving holiday — between 6 a.m. Wednesday and midnight Sunday, troopers responded to 195 crashes.

Three of those crashes involved three fatal accidents, where five people were killed.

  • In Lafayette County, three people were killed on Highway 278. A Nissan Versa driven by Jacquette Davis of West Point was reportedly going west in the eastbound lane of 278 when it collided head-on with a Volkswagen driven by Halie Turner of Thaxton. Both drivers were killed, along with Komoto Davis of West Point, a passenger in the Nissan.
  • Kaddarious Fox, 30, of Grenada was killed when his car hit a guardrail and turned over on I-55. Three passengers in the car were also injured.
  • A one-vehicle crash took the life of Danny Traxler, 76, in Smith County. He reportedly ran off the road and hit a tree.

Troopers also made 158 DUI Arrests and wrote a total of 9,845 tickets. That’s over 4,000 more than last Thanksgiving.

