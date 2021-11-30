Police investigating after two individuals found wounded inside North Mississippi house riddled with bullets

Published 7:29 am Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police are investigating after two people were injured when the house they were in was riddled with bullets.

WREG in Memphis reports that Horn Lake Police responded to a shots fired call on Sandhurst Drive in Horn Lake Sunday evening.

When police arrived on the scene, they found several bullet casings outside a house with numerous bullet holes. Inside the house police found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

No one else in the house was injured, according to police who are working to identify suspects in the investigation.

 

