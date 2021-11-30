Murder suspect who escaped from hospital turned himself in to police 200 miles away

A Mississippi murder suspect who escaped police custody last week is back behind bars.

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, surrendered to a family friend in Neshoba County early Tuesday and was taken into custody, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

Hopkins escaped authorities Friday while hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in Moss Point two weeks ago. That case remains under investigation. No charges have been filed, Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley has said.

According to Ezell, Hopkins is suspected in two murders that happened in Meridian and has 13 additional warrants for various offenses, including drug charges in Gulfport, WLOX-TV reported.

Two other people were also arrested and have been charged as accomplices in Hopkins’ escape, the sheriff said. Breanna Marie Cunningham is charged with aiding escape and Keesler Vonchay Holloway is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. They were both arrested Monday.

Holloway worked at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula at the time of the escape, Ezell said. She provided information to Cunningham that helped her assist Hopkins in getting away, he said.

The investigation into Hopkins’ escape is ongoing and more arrests could occur, Ezell said.