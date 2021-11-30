More than 500 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, hospitalizations on rise, state reports

Published 6:07 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi health officials reported more than 500 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours and the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are also rising.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 549 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 514,171.

The number of Mississippians hospitalized with the virus rose above 200 for the first time in weeks, a move health officials said was a “concerning development.”

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 21 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,285.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Tuesday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 282 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 318 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4771 125 88 18
Alcorn 5887 107 130 20
Amite 2098 57 57 9
Attala 3387 90 189 36
Benton 1531 39 47 10
Bolivar 6451 151 240 33
Calhoun 2859 49 44 7
Carroll 1749 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3161 67 61 15
Choctaw 1367 27 12 0
Claiborne 1344 39 46 9
Clarke 3012 95 132 32
Clay 3125 78 41 5
Coahoma 4238 109 138 14
Copiah 4570 95 104 15
Covington 4346 95 142 39
De Soto 33270 432 126 26
Forrest 13785 260 283 60
Franklin 1260 29 46 5
George 5103 80 73 9
Greene 2247 49 57 6
Grenada 3777 109 156 32
Hancock 7839 132 72 15
Harrison 34920 557 535 78
Hinds 32652 642 854 139
Holmes 2718 89 109 20
Humphreys 1321 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4857 107 135 24
Jackson 24876 391 283 41
Jasper 3408 66 46 2
Jefferson 969 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1738 43 9 1
Jones 14129 247 260 44
Kemper 1450 41 50 10
Lafayette 8855 143 200 57
Lamar 10663 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12279 324 482 108
Lawrence 2191 41 27 2
Leake 4140 90 99 17
Lee 16366 245 224 43
Leflore 4736 144 240 55
Lincoln 5533 136 208 41
Lowndes 11314 193 291 67
Madison 14932 283 416 72
Marion 4279 112 162 24
Marshall 6686 142 69 17
Monroe 7036 179 191 55
Montgomery 1818 57 64 10
Neshoba 6732 210 229 61
Newton 3957 82 87 15
Noxubee 1887 43 41 6
Oktibbeha 7216 138 271 40
Panola 6768 135 103 15
Pearl River 9720 244 210 42
Perry 2134 56 24 9
Pike 5933 156 177 44
Pontotoc 7003 109 87 13
Prentiss 5053 85 101 15
Quitman 1076 28 0 0
Rankin 22516 404 492 69
Scott 4781 99 117 19
Sharkey 653 21 45 8
Simpson 4554 117 165 20
Smith 2694 52 71 8
Stone 3657 66 88 14
Sunflower 4315 106 124 20
Tallahatchie 2320 53 50 7
Tate 4765 117 80 19
Tippah 4927 83 121 14
Tishomingo 3848 94 103 28
Tunica 1633 39 19 3
Union 6408 98 133 23
Walthall 2218 66 69 14
Warren 6872 178 175 38
Washington 7553 169 202 41
Wayne 4431 72 80 13
Webster 2062 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1061 39 25 6
Winston 3178 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2442 47 82 22
Yazoo 4566 92 152 20
Total 514,171 10,285 11,347 2,100

