Mississippi man arrested, accused of cutting dog’s throat during argument with girlfriend

Published 7:43 am Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly cutting a dog’s neck with a knife during a fight with his girlfriend.

Gabriel Alexander Moore, 20, of Saucier, was taken into custody by officers from the Biloxi Police Department on Nov. 28. Moore is charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty after an investigation determined that a dog that was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic was allegedly injured by Moore. The dog was taken to the vet clinic with a laceration to its neck on Oct. 29.

Police say that an investigation revealed that Moore reportedly used a knife to injure the dog while he was involved in an argument with his girlfriend.

The dog was treated at the clinic and is expected to make a full recovery.

Moore was booked at the Biloxi Police Department and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center with a $25,000 bond.

 

 

