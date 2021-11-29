Officials: Mississippi man killed after retrieving, firing gun during family argument

Published 3:16 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

One man is dead after a family argument turned deadly Friday night in North Mississippi.

Officials from the Tishomingo Sheriff’s Department report that the victim, Michael Ray Thacker retrieved his gun and began firing after he got into an argument with a family member in Iuka Mississippi.

When Thacker began firing at the family member and another male at the scene, officials say the male returned fire and struck Thacker.

Tacker later died as a result of the gunshot wound.

The case remains under investigation by the Tishomingo Sheriff’s Department.

 

