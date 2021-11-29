Nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases found over Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Mississippi health officials report

Published 3:50 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported Monday nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases were found since the day before Thanksgiving.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 990 new coronavirus cases were found since last Wednesday.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 513,622.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported two new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,264.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 241 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 311 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4768 125 88 18
Alcorn 5879 107 130 20
Amite 2098 57 57 9
Attala 3382 90 189 36
Benton 1529 39 47 10
Bolivar 6445 151 240 33
Calhoun 2850 49 44 7
Carroll 1745 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3154 67 61 15
Choctaw 1367 27 12 0
Claiborne 1343 38 46 9
Clarke 3011 95 132 32
Clay 3122 78 41 5
Coahoma 4237 109 138 14
Copiah 4564 95 104 15
Covington 4336 95 142 39
De Soto 33234 432 126 26
Forrest 13766 259 283 60
Franklin 1255 29 46 5
George 5101 80 73 9
Greene 2247 49 57 6
Grenada 3777 109 156 32
Hancock 7836 132 72 15
Harrison 34892 556 535 78
Hinds 32638 641 854 139
Holmes 2718 89 109 20
Humphreys 1312 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4844 107 135 24
Jackson 24854 389 283 41
Jasper 3406 66 46 2
Jefferson 969 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1736 43 9 1
Jones 14113 247 259 44
Kemper 1450 41 50 10
Lafayette 8846 143 200 57
Lamar 10659 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12270 324 482 108
Lawrence 2187 40 27 2
Leake 4139 90 99 17
Lee 16337 242 225 43
Leflore 4729 144 240 55
Lincoln 5530 136 208 41
Lowndes 11305 193 287 67
Madison 14922 283 416 72
Marion 4277 112 162 24
Marshall 6678 141 69 17
Monroe 7010 179 191 55
Montgomery 1816 57 64 10
Neshoba 6730 210 229 61
Newton 3957 81 87 15
Noxubee 1887 42 41 6
Oktibbeha 7210 138 271 40
Panola 6759 134 103 15
Pearl River 9719 244 210 42
Perry 2134 56 24 9
Pike 5928 156 177 44
Pontotoc 6990 109 87 13
Prentiss 5038 84 101 15
Quitman 1076 28 0 0
Rankin 22507 403 492 69
Scott 4778 99 117 19
Sharkey 652 21 45 8
Simpson 4546 117 165 20
Smith 2690 52 71 8
Stone 3658 66 88 14
Sunflower 4299 106 124 20
Tallahatchie 2315 53 50 7
Tate 4756 116 80 19
Tippah 4914 82 121 14
Tishomingo 3835 93 103 28
Tunica 1632 39 19 3
Union 6382 97 133 23
Walthall 2216 66 69 14
Warren 6863 178 175 38
Washington 7550 169 202 41
Wayne 4430 72 80 13
Webster 2053 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1059 39 25 6
Winston 3178 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2439 47 82 22
Yazoo 4564 91 152 20
Total 513,622 10,264 11,343 2,100

