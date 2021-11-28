Baby in critical condition with head injuries, father charged with attempted murder

Published 6:25 pm Sunday, November 28, 2021

By The Associated Press

A central Louisiana man is charged with attempted murder after his child was brought to a hospital with severe head injuries.

The Town Talk of Alexandria reports 22-year-old Kendrick Laron Williams of Pineville was arrested by Alexandria police after his infant was brought to a hospital by ambulance Tuesday.

Williams is charged with attempted second-degree murder and is being held in the Rapides Parish jail with bail set at $300,000. It’s unclear if Williams has a lawyer to speak for him.

The baby later was flown to another medical facility that specializes in child trauma, police said. As of Wednesday morning, the child was listed in critical condition.

More News

Man sentenced in Mississippi court for $180 million health care fraud scheme

Mississippi man faces 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to making video of minor engaging in sexually explicit acts

‘Y’all going to kill me?’ Years apart, mother and son die in police restraints. Mississippi officers continue to use hogtying, other dangerous restraints despite warnings. 

More than $200,000 in ATVs, vehicles from four states seized after major theft ring discovered in Mississippi

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article