Police on lookout for armed robbers of Mississippi fast food restaurant

Jackson police are on the lookout for two suspects who robbed a Popeye’s restaurant at gunpoint.

JPF officials released photos of the two suspects who entered the restaurant on Robinson Street wearing masks and carrying guns.

The robbery happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22.

Officials say the suspects made away with an undisclosed amount of cash at that no one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects should contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).