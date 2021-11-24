Convicted felon accused of shooting into vehicle, shooting into house now behind bars

A Mississippi convicted felon, accused of shooting into a vehicle and an occupied dwelling is now in custody thanks to the collaboration of two southwest Mississippi law enforcement agencies.

Khadijah Mosby, 28, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into a motor vehicle and firing inside the city limits of Natchez in connection with an incident on July 28 in the area of Lafitte Street.

The Natchez Police Department has solicited help from the community for any information that would lead to the Mosby’s arrest with the July shooting incident.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Adams County Sheriff’s Office received information about Mosby’s whereabouts and made an arrest Tuesday night.

“We’ve been working with NPD searching and looking forever since he was accused of the charges against him,” Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said. “Last night (Tuesday) we received information regarding his whereabouts, went to the residence and made contact with him and made the arrest without incident.

“He has been in and out of prison on multiple other charges before this,” Patten added. “It’s unfortunate for him and we hope that he gets his life on track. He is off the streets and in custody and hopefully the victims will find peace in that this holiday.”