Silver alert issued for 20-year-old Mississippi man

Published 6:34 am Tuesday, November 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Malcolm McArthur of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

He is described as a white male, five feet six inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at about 9:30 pm in the 4100 block of Council Circle in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Malcolm McArthur suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Malcolm McArthur, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

More News

Dollar (and a quarter?) Tree says inflation forces company to pass the buck to consumer with higher prices

Deputies: Pine straw bandits arrested, accused of billing Mississippi homeowner thousands of dollars in scam

Police on lookout for armed robbers of Mississippi fast food restaurant

States with the highest flu vaccination rates

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article