Mississippi coronavirus case averages dip slightly after latest numbers released

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases declined slightly Tuesday with the latest numbers released from the state health department.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 265 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 512,200, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 291 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 13 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,253.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Tuesday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 355 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 337 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County