Man who reportedly killed wife in Mississippi casino garage denied bond

Published 6:44 am Tuesday, November 23, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Man who reportedly shot and killed his wife in a Mississippi casino parking garage was denied bond.

Cedrick L. Hubbard Jr. has been denied bond following the shooting death Oceanna Lee-Hubbard on Saturday morning.

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the Riverwalk Casino, 1046 Warrenton Road, for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Oceanna Lee-Hubbard, 28 of Vicksburg, lying in the parking garage suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hubbard, 26 of Vicksburg, was taken into custody in Clinton, Miss., shortly before noon on Saturday. He was arrested without further incident.

Hubbard appeared before Judge Marcie Southerland in Warren County Court on Monday for his initial appearance on a charge of murder.

More News

Dollar (and a quarter?) Tree says inflation forces company to pass the buck to consumer with higher prices

Deputies: Pine straw bandits arrested, accused of billing Mississippi homeowner thousands of dollars in scam

Police on lookout for armed robbers of Mississippi fast food restaurant

States with the highest flu vaccination rates

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article