Louisiana woman struck by car on stretch of Mississippi interstate. She was walking along road after vehicle broke down.

A New Orleans woman died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 59 Sunday evening in Picayune.

According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, 47-year-old Jennifer Lynn Beam, of New Orleans, was walking along the Interstate near Nicholson at about 9:20 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle.

Officers arrived and spoke to the driver of the vehicle involved and Beam’s boyfriend and discovered that Beam began walking along the interstate after their vehicle broke down.

After calling for a wrecker, Beam began walking along the interstate but was in the roadway when she was struck.

The man driving the vehicle who struck her stopped and alerted her boyfriend that he thought he hit someone a short distance away. Both men began looking for Beam and found her on the east side of the southbound lanes, the release states.

When officers arrived, Beam had already succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle said he was traveling at about 65 miles per hour and the conditions were foggy when he struck her. The heavy fog and time of night may have contributed to Beam unknowingly walking in the path of traffic, the release states.

Due to the incident, traffic in the southbound lanes had to be closed for two hours.

Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in this incident, but the case is still under investigation, the release states.