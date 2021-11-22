Mississippi reports more than 1,100 new coronavirus cases over the weekend; weekly average now at three-week high

Published 12:15 pm Monday, November 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported more than 1,100 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases were found over the weekend bringing the weekly average of new cases to a three-week high.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 1,187 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 511,935, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 291 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 11 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,240.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 380 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 344 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4747 125 88 18
Alcorn 5850 105 130 20
Amite 2095 57 57 9
Attala 3373 90 189 36
Benton 1524 39 47 10
Bolivar 6438 151 239 33
Calhoun 2842 49 44 7
Carroll 1732 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3116 67 61 15
Choctaw 1364 27 12 0
Claiborne 1342 38 46 9
Clarke 3009 95 132 32
Clay 3117 78 41 5
Coahoma 4226 109 138 14
Copiah 4555 94 104 15
Covington 4320 95 142 39
De Soto 33122 429 126 26
Forrest 13718 259 283 60
Franklin 1245 29 46 5
George 5100 80 73 9
Greene 2247 49 57 6
Grenada 3772 109 156 32
Hancock 7828 131 72 15
Harrison 34806 553 535 78
Hinds 32527 639 854 139
Holmes 2709 89 109 20
Humphreys 1311 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4794 107 135 24
Jackson 24809 389 283 41
Jasper 3399 66 46 2
Jefferson 968 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1733 43 9 1
Jones 14078 247 259 44
Kemper 1445 41 50 10
Lafayette 8808 143 200 57
Lamar 10633 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12229 324 482 108
Lawrence 2174 40 27 2
Leake 4133 90 99 17
Lee 16187 240 225 43
Leflore 4717 144 240 55
Lincoln 5517 136 208 41
Lowndes 11270 193 281 67
Madison 14868 282 416 72
Marion 4264 112 162 24
Marshall 6647 141 69 17
Monroe 6970 179 191 55
Montgomery 1812 57 64 10
Neshoba 6718 210 228 61
Newton 3951 81 87 15
Noxubee 1885 42 41 6
Oktibbeha 7200 138 271 40
Panola 6729 133 103 15
Pearl River 9700 243 210 42
Perry 2133 56 24 9
Pike 5916 155 177 44
Pontotoc 6958 109 87 13
Prentiss 4989 83 101 15
Quitman 1074 28 0 0
Rankin 22419 401 492 69
Scott 4773 99 117 19
Sharkey 651 21 45 8
Simpson 4540 117 165 20
Smith 2689 52 71 8
Stone 3656 66 88 14
Sunflower 4296 106 124 20
Tallahatchie 2315 53 50 7
Tate 4743 115 80 19
Tippah 4887 82 120 14
Tishomingo 3794 93 103 28
Tunica 1629 39 19 3
Union 6304 96 133 23
Walthall 2213 66 69 14
Warren 6845 178 175 38
Washington 7549 168 202 41
Wayne 4427 72 80 13
Webster 2047 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1059 39 25 6
Winston 3177 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2431 47 82 22
Yazoo 4553 91 152 20
Total 511,935 10,240 11,334 2,100

