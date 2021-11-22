Mississippi murder suspect arrested after being found living at Wyoming motel
Published 6:26 am Monday, November 22, 2021
A man suspected of murder in Mississippi has been apprehended at a Wyoming motel.
Kingduron Pyle Jr.was taken into custody late Saturday after he tried to flee from authorities at a hotel in Shoshoni Wyoming
Pyle, 19, is wanted in connection to the Nov. 1 murder of Shad Reese in Columbus according to the police department’s Facebook.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that on Nov. 20th Shoshoni Police officers located Pyle after responding to an altercation. Police were informed about a possible murder suspect that was living at the Shoshoni Motel.
With assistance from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers set up a perimeter around the motel. While attempting to contact the suspect — who would later be identified as Pyle — a male was observed running from behind the motel.
The man was detained after a brief chase and later confirmed to be Pyle.
Pyle was transported to the Fremont County Detention Center without incident.