Mississippi woman arrested after going on more than test drive in car from dealership

Published 8:53 am Sunday, November 21, 2021

By Natchez Democrat Staff

A woman was arrested after she allegedly went on more than a test drive from a Mississippi car dealer.

Amanda Turner, from Nettleton, was charged with grand larceny — theft of a motor vehicle.

On Nov. 10, workers at Metro Ford in Tupelo reported to police that Turner test drove a 2019 Dodge Charger, but never returned to the dealership to take back the car.

The following day, the vehicle was found behind a local hotel.

Police arrested Turner on Nov. 17.  Her bond was set at $5,000.

