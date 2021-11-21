Four people arrested in shootout at Mississippi small town convenience store
Published 7:13 am Sunday, November 21, 2021
Four people have been arrested for a shootout at a convenience store on Main Street in Louisville.
WTVA News reports that Louisville police have taken into custody Deanquis Phillips, Isaac Eliand, Yatavious Morris and an unnamed juvenile in a Nov. 10 shootout at Abraham’s Convenience Store on West Main Street in Louisville.
Morris, who is 17, is being treated as an adult.
One person was wounded and taken to a hospital. Shots also struck the building and multiple vehicles.