Mississippi police release photos of car they believe was used by suspect who killed man outside fast food restaurant

Published 7:41 am Saturday, November 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police are looking for a killer and are reaching out to the public for help.

Jackson police released surveillance photos of a dark-colored Dodge Charger with a missing front left hub cap that investigators believe was used by the person responsible for killing Steven Patrick Woods, 28, Thursday night.

Woods was shot and killed shortly before 5 p.m. while he was sitting inside a vehicle outside a Rally’s fast food restaurant on Raymond Road.

If you recognize this vehicle or have info related to the shooting incident, contact #CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS or by clicking here.

More News

Four people arrested in shootout at Mississippi small town convenience store

Man leading officers on chase wearing hospital gown ‘good indicator something is amiss,’ sheriff says. Series of wild events lead to man’s arrest.

One Mississippi Airbnb host receives top honors in state with Quick Walk to the Beach

Roger throws 5 TDs as Mississippi State dominates Tennessee State

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article