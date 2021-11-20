Husband arrested after his wife was found gunned down in casino parking lot

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Saturday morning homicide in the parking garage of the Riverwalk Casino in Vicksburg.

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the Riverwalk Casino, 1046 Warrenton Road, for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Oceanna Lee-Hubbard, 28 of Vicksburg, lying in the parking garage suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Arrested in connection to the murder is the victim’s husband, Cedrick L. Hubbard Jr., 26, of Vicksburg.

Hubbard was taken into custody in Clinton, Mississippi shortly before noon on Saturday. He was arrested without further incident.

Hubbard will be held without bond until he makes his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.