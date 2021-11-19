Officials: Two cows killed, more cows shot at Mississippi cattle farm

An investigation is underway after officials found two cows dead and multiple other cows shot on a Mississippi cattle farm Wednesday night.

Simpson County deputies discovered two cows had been killed and at least six to seven other cows had been injured at a cattle farm on Shivers Road. The shooting reportedly occurred before 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-847-2921 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).