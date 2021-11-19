Mississippi reports more than 400 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Published 1:38 pm Friday, November 19, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported Friday that more than 425 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases have been found in the last 24 hours, the latest figures lowered the weekly average number of new cases.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 426 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 510,748, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 292 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported seven new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 10,229.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases fell to 327 on Friday. That’s approximately three times the lowest levels seen in the early part of the summer.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 299 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4688 125 88 18
Alcorn 5838 105 130 20
Amite 2094 57 57 9
Attala 3368 90 189 36
Benton 1519 39 47 10
Bolivar 6424 151 239 33
Calhoun 2837 49 44 7
Carroll 1726 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3102 67 61 15
Choctaw 1364 27 12 0
Claiborne 1340 38 46 9
Clarke 3005 95 132 32
Clay 3114 78 41 5
Coahoma 4219 109 138 14
Copiah 4542 94 104 15
Covington 4316 95 142 39
De Soto 33009 425 126 26
Forrest 13695 258 283 60
Franklin 1238 29 46 5
George 5094 80 73 9
Greene 2245 49 57 6
Grenada 3766 109 156 32
Hancock 7816 130 72 15
Harrison 34758 553 535 78
Hinds 32489 639 854 139
Holmes 2706 89 109 20
Humphreys 1307 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4763 107 135 24
Jackson 24790 388 283 41
Jasper 3393 66 46 2
Jefferson 967 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1730 43 9 1
Jones 14054 246 259 44
Kemper 1441 41 50 10
Lafayette 8762 142 200 57
Lamar 10620 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12199 324 482 108
Lawrence 2169 40 27 2
Leake 4129 90 99 17
Lee 16125 240 225 43
Leflore 4708 144 240 55
Lincoln 5511 136 208 41
Lowndes 11240 193 281 67
Madison 14844 282 416 72
Marion 4257 112 162 24
Marshall 6614 141 69 17
Monroe 6940 179 191 55
Montgomery 1810 57 64 10
Neshoba 6711 210 228 61
Newton 3939 81 87 15
Noxubee 1883 42 41 6
Oktibbeha 7192 138 271 40
Panola 6715 133 103 15
Pearl River 9680 243 210 42
Perry 2129 56 24 9
Pike 5913 155 177 44
Pontotoc 6919 109 87 13
Prentiss 4970 83 101 15
Quitman 1073 28 0 0
Rankin 22386 401 492 69
Scott 4758 99 117 19
Sharkey 650 21 45 8
Simpson 4530 117 165 20
Smith 2686 52 71 8
Stone 3656 66 88 14
Sunflower 4283 106 124 20
Tallahatchie 2310 52 50 7
Tate 4725 114 80 19
Tippah 4873 82 120 14
Tishomingo 3744 93 103 28
Tunica 1623 39 19 3
Union 6257 96 133 23
Walthall 2211 66 69 14
Warren 6831 178 175 38
Washington 7544 168 202 41
Wayne 4427 72 80 13
Webster 2046 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1059 39 25 6
Winston 3177 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2423 47 82 22
Yazoo 4545 91 152 20
Total 510,748 10,229 11,334 2,100

