Mississippi man dies after getting into a fight with police, being shot by officer

Published 9:25 pm Friday, November 19, 2021

By The Associated Press

A man shot in an encounter with police in a Mississippi Gulf Coast city over the weekend has died of his injuries.

The Sun Herald reports that 41-year-old Issac Bell, of Gloster, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Saturday’s shooting happened in Biloxi after police there responded to a call about a man threatening people with a knife in a parking lot near a mall.

Bell ran from police. Police caught up with him at an apartment complex, where a gun discharged during what police told the Sun Herald was a struggle between Bell and an officer.

Both were taken to the hospital. Bell eventually died. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

