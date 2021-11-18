Mississippi man pleads not guilty to North Dakota attempted murder charges

A Mississippi man accused of attempted murder for allegedly shooting someone in North Dakota has pleaded not guilty.

Michale Taylor, 24, was charged with attempted murder after police say he fired multiple gunshots into a car in the early morning hours of September 17 in Williston, North Dakota.

Police at the time of the shooting said they believed Taylor had gotten into an argument with the person he shot outside a bar.

Police said Taylor got into an argument with a man named Osagboro Williams. Williams was the ex-boyfriend of a woman who was with Taylor at the bar. The shooting occurred outside an apartment complex later in the morning.

Williams was shot four times but survived.