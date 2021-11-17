Mississippi coronavirus spread dips slightly, remains nearly triple summer lows

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dipped Wednesday as the state reported the latest statistics, but remain at approximately three times the lows of the summer.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 225 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 509,942, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 292 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported two new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,217.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 310 on Wednesday. That’s approximately three times the lowest levels seen in the early part of the summer.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 306 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County