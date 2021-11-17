Arrest made after child missing from Texas for more than a year found at Mississippi hotel

Published 2:18 pm Wednesday, November 17, 2021

By benhillyer

A child that has been missing from Texas for more than a year has been found in a Mississippi hotel after deputies received a human trafficking tip.

Officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Joseph Thibo of Layfayette, Louisiana, who has been charged with procuring prostitution and possessing a controlled substance.

Deputies arrested Thibo at a Days Inn in McComb, where the missing juvenile was found. The child had been missing from Texas for more than a year, officials said.

A tip led investigators to the Days Inn in McComb, where agents say they found a missing juvenile from Texas.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Mississippi Bureau of Investigations made the arrest.

 

 

