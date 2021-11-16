Mississippi woman arrested, accused of striking boyfriend with her car

Published 7:00 am Tuesday, November 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was arrested after she allegedly struck her boyfriend with her car.

WCBI in Columbus reports that Apryl Miller has been charged with Domestic Aggravated Assault and Felony Malicious Mischief and Lousiville police were called to the Twin Pine Apartments in Louisville.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found Miller’s vehicle damaged along with extensive damage to the apartment building she lives in.

A preliminary investigation, along with reports from witnesses, officers determined that Miller used her car to strike her boyfriend Jakevious Whitfield.

 

 

More News

Mississippi’s weekly number of new coronavirus cases inched higher again Tuesday

Jury finds Mississippi man guilty of capital murder in 2019 death of man found ‘weighted down’ in pond

Mississippi musician disappeared after setting up for show. Police asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Memorable moments from every year in Grammy history

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article