Eight companies to be charged with violating Mississippi’s No Call Law

Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, November 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Eight companies are being charged with violations of Mississippi’s No Call Law, according to the Public Service Commission.

A joint investigation by the commission and Office of the Attorney General found these companies have allegedly called hundreds of people whose numbers are listed on Mississippi’s Do Not Call Registry.

“The Commission works closely with Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office every day to ensure these illegal telemarketers know not to take advantage of Mississippians,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “Our efforts are ongoing, but as always, we need help from consumers who can help us catch these illegal callers.”

Notices of alleged violations have been filed against:

  • AM Protection, Inc
  • Straight Marketing
  • Student Loan Financial Assistance, LLC
  • Thrio/ Crisp Marketing, LLC
  • Transparent BPO, LLC
  • Vacation Tour and Travel
  • Weibaio, GMEI, DTCC
  • Zealous Services

Click here for information on how to report a telemarketer call, at the PSC’s website.

More News

Mississippi’s weekly number of new coronavirus cases inched higher again Tuesday

Jury finds Mississippi man guilty of capital murder in 2019 death of man found ‘weighted down’ in pond

Mississippi musician disappeared after setting up for show. Police asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Memorable moments from every year in Grammy history

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article