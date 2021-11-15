One dead after wreck on rural Mississippi highway

Published 10:35 am Monday, November 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Brookhaven man was killed late Friday night in a one-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 583.

At approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on the highway. A 2007 Pontiac Grand Am driven by James Jordan, 31, of Brookhaven, was traveling north on Hwy. 583 when Jordan lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree south of Douglas Trail, according to MHP Public Affairs Officer Cpl. Craig James.

Jordan received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

