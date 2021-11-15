Officials looking for Mississippi teen last seen on Wednesday morning

Published 11:34 am Monday, November 15, 2021

By Vicksburg Post Staff

A Mississippi teenager has been reported missing by the Vicksburg Police Department.

Megan Wallace, 19, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 10, shortly after 8 a.m. Wallace was seen leaving an address in the 2700 block of Alcorn Drive, getting into a white Party Ice Company truck.

She was wearing a long-sleeved “Rugrats” shirt with the words “Sorry not sorry” on the front, black tights and white checkered Vans shoes.

Those with information about Wallace’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

