Mississippi’s weekly average of new coronavirus cases just rose again, state reports

Published 1:39 pm Monday, November 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi remained rose again Monday as the state reported the latest statistics.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 806 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 509,275, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 292 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 16 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,203.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 58 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 308 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 319 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4675 125 88 18
Alcorn 5797 105 130 20
Amite 2088 56 57 9
Attala 3363 90 189 36
Benton 1515 39 47 10
Bolivar 6415 151 239 33
Calhoun 2827 49 44 7
Carroll 1719 40 52 11
Chickasaw 3072 67 61 15
Choctaw 1357 27 12 0
Claiborne 1339 38 46 9
Clarke 2993 95 132 32
Clay 3106 78 41 5
Coahoma 4212 109 138 14
Copiah 4521 94 104 15
Covington 4311 95 142 39
De Soto 32830 422 124 26
Forrest 13645 255 283 60
Franklin 1228 29 46 5
George 5086 80 73 9
Greene 2237 49 57 6
Grenada 3759 109 156 32
Hancock 7809 130 72 15
Harrison 34667 552 536 78
Hinds 32411 639 853 139
Holmes 2702 89 109 20
Humphreys 1307 39 35 9
Issaquena 194 7 0 0
Itawamba 4740 107 135 24
Jackson 24757 386 283 41
Jasper 3390 66 46 2
Jefferson 962 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1729 43 9 1
Jones 14030 246 258 43
Kemper 1438 41 50 10
Lafayette 8737 141 200 57
Lamar 10600 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12155 324 482 108
Lawrence 2164 40 27 2
Leake 4119 90 99 17
Lee 16012 239 225 43
Leflore 4707 144 240 55
Lincoln 5498 136 208 41
Lowndes 11205 193 280 67
Madison 14820 282 416 72
Marion 4254 109 162 24
Marshall 6586 139 69 17
Monroe 6912 179 191 55
Montgomery 1810 57 64 10
Neshoba 6702 210 228 61
Newton 3935 81 87 15
Noxubee 1882 42 41 6
Oktibbeha 7185 138 271 40
Panola 6693 133 103 15
Pearl River 9672 242 210 42
Perry 2122 56 24 9
Pike 5906 155 177 44
Pontotoc 6869 109 86 13
Prentiss 4948 83 101 15
Quitman 1071 28 0 0
Rankin 22360 401 492 69
Scott 4756 98 117 19
Sharkey 650 21 45 8
Simpson 4520 117 165 20
Smith 2684 52 71 8
Stone 3643 66 88 14
Sunflower 4278 106 124 20
Tallahatchie 2307 52 50 7
Tate 4700 113 80 19
Tippah 4837 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3718 93 103 28
Tunica 1616 39 19 3
Union 6208 95 132 23
Walthall 2207 65 69 14
Warren 6819 177 175 38
Washington 7537 168 202 41
Wayne 4423 72 80 13
Webster 2042 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1057 39 25 6
Winston 3173 91 135 39
Yalobusha 2411 47 82 22
Yazoo 4534 91 152 20
Total 509,275 10,203 11,328 2,099

