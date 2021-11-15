Mississippi police on lookout for man who allegedly shot his wife

Mississippi police are searching for a man in connection with the shooting of his wife.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 14) Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 2300 block of West 7th Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered a female who was injured in an apparent shooting and altercation.

She was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Investigators learned that the suspect was the female victim’s husband, Bert Terrell Bell, 50, of Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg Police have an active warrant for his arrest, for domestic violence-aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

Bell could be driving a dark colored Nissan Maxima with the tag: FRF 9531.If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.