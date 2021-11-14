More than $15,000 in guns, ammunition, other items stolen from Mississippi hunting camp. Officers need help in theft.

More than $15,000 in firearms, ammunition and other items were stolen from a north Mississippi hunting cabin and officers are asking the public to help identify the persons responsible for the thefts.

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department need help with identifying the person(s) responsible for breaking into a hunting cabin on County Road 5051 near the Town of Marietta possibly around the week of Nov. 1.

Several firearms (rifles and shotguns), as well as ammunition, ammunition collector boxes, knifes, hunting clothes/boots, Nikon binoculars, gravity feeders, browning trail cameras, and other hunting related items were stolen with a total value of around $15,000.00.

If anyone has any information please call Crime Stoppers of NE MS @ 800-773-TIPS(8477) or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest. Remember Crime Stoppers does not want your name just your information.