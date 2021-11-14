Mississippi woman arrested after 14 pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash seized
Published 6:19 am Sunday, November 14, 2021
A Mississippi woman has been arrested after officers seized more than 14 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash.
Chiquita Davis, 34, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a residence in the 300 block of Barkley Road, and charged with one count of trafficking, with two enhancements for possession of a firearm and sale within proximity of a school/church.
Hattiesburg Police made the arrest on Nov. 11.
Officers seized two handguns, just over 14 lbs of marijuana, and $8,030 in cash.
Davis was booked into the Forrest County Jail.