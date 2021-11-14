Mississippi officers release photos of man who reportedly posed as pest exterminator to steal debit cards in apartment

Published 6:46 am Sunday, November 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement is looking for a man who reportedly stole debit cards after gaining access to an apartment posing as a pest exterminator.

Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department are asking the public’s help in locating the person responsible for theft and credit card fraud,

On Nov. 7, Tupelo Police Department reported that a property owner stated that an individual identifying himself as a pesticide exterminator appeared unannounced at their apartment on West Main Street.

The individual was reportedly allowed inside the apartment and later the property owner found that her wallet was missing from her purse.

The victim’s debit cards were then used to make ATM withdrawals at a local bank.

The suspect was driving a small 4 door black Acura SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477). Or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.

 

More News

Mississippi’s weekly number of new coronavirus cases inched higher again Tuesday

Jury finds Mississippi man guilty of capital murder in 2019 death of man found ‘weighted down’ in pond

Mississippi musician disappeared after setting up for show. Police asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Memorable moments from every year in Grammy history

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article