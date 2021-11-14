Mississippi cop asked what he thought was a 13-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit pictures, now he’s behind bars, police say

Published 8:45 pm Sunday, November 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police officer was arrested Friday after investigators say he solicited what he thought was a 13-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photographs.

Southaven police officer Harold “Tad” Rogers, 38, was arrested Saturday, police reported.

Rogers allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations with an undercover officer who identified as a 13-year-old girl. The conversations eventually led to Rogers soliciting sexually explicit images from the officer, police report.

Rogers was charged with one count of enticement of a child to produce sexually explicit images.

He was suspended from duty upon his arrest.

More News

Mississippi’s weekly number of new coronavirus cases inched higher again Tuesday

Jury finds Mississippi man guilty of capital murder in 2019 death of man found ‘weighted down’ in pond

Mississippi musician disappeared after setting up for show. Police asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Memorable moments from every year in Grammy history

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article