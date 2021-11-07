One person dies in 2-vehicle late night crash on Mississippi highway

One person is dead in a late-night two-vehicle car crash on in Rankin County Friday.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Cynthia M. Witt, 49, of Brandon, died at the scene of the wreck on U.S. 49 near Brandon Road in Rankin County around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

Witt was reportedly traveling south on U.S. 49 in a 2000 Toyota Echo when she struck Martin D. Hillman, 57, of Byram, traveling northbound in a 2016 Honda Accord.

A Rankin County Coroner pronounced Witt dead at the scene. Authorities transported Hillman to UMMC with undisclosed injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.