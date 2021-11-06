Friday night football scores: How did your team do?
Published 6:33 am Saturday, November 6, 2021
Claiborne, La. 50, Calhoun Aca. 8
Ethel 30, Noxapater 27
Forest Hill 26, Callaway 13
Mount Olive 46, Enterprise Lincoln 26
West Tallahatchie 30, Coffeeville 20
Division II Class AA
First Round
Silverdale Baptist Academy, Tenn. 54, Northpoint Christian 20
MAIS Class 2A Playoffs
Quarterfinal
North Sunflower Aca. 60, Newton Co. Aca. 32
MAIS Class 3A Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Canton Academy 40, Sylva-Bay Aca. 28
Central Holmes 42, Benton Academy 28
Centreville Aca. 36, Amite School 14
Greenville Christian 50, Winona Christian 0
MAIS Class 4A Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Kirk Aca. 45, Brookhaven Academy 38, OT
St. Joseph-Greenville 41, Indianola Aca. 20
Tri-County Aca. 56, Oak Hill Aca. 14
Riverfield Academy 7, Adams Christian 41
MAIS Class 5A Playoffs
Quarterfinal
Copiah Aca. 26, Bayou Aca. 21
Heritage Academy 31, Starkville Aca. 12
Leake Aca. 49, Pillow Aca. 14
MAIS Class 6A Playoffs
Play-In
Jackson Aca. 40, Presbyterian Christian 14
Jackson Prep 55, Parklane Aca. 13
MHSAA Playoffs
Class 2A
First Round
Baldwyn 41, Leland 12
Charleston 46, Eupora 18
Choctaw County 41, Palmer 20
East Union 43, O’Bannon 7
East Webster 47, Coahoma Co. 0
J.Z. George 44, Belmont 22
Kemper Aca. 14, Collins 7
Lake 49, Stringer 6
LeFlore 28, Potts Camp 0
Newton 36, Mize 30
North Side 22, Calhoun City 20
Pelahatchie 44, Bogue Chitto 23
Philadelphia 32, Heidelberg 30
Pisgah 31, Loyd Star 20
Scott Central 54, Amite County 8
Velma Jackson 48, East Marion 0
Class 3A
First Round
Aberdeen 12, Water Valley 9
Amory 54, Mantachie 6
Enterprise Clarke 42, Seminary 7
Hazlehurst 42, Franklin Co. 8
Independence 24, Humphreys 20
Jefferson Davis County 54, Clarkdale 19
Kossuth 32, Nettleton 7
Magee 47, Jefferson County 6
Morton 42, St. Stanislaus 31
North Panola 60, Ruleville 6
Noxubee County 24, Booneville 6
Raleigh 43, Wilkinson County 0
Tylertown 44, Wesson 6
Union 28, West Marion 14
Winona 52, Byhalia 0
Yazoo County 40, Rosa Fort 20
Class 4A
First Round
Bay 39, Quitman 33
Caledonia 31, Kosciusko 24
Clarksdale 41, South Pontotoc 0
Columbia 35, South Pike 7
Itawamba AHS 28, Choctaw Central 14
Louisville 37, Shannon 12
McComb 26, Lawrence County 20
Mendenhall 29, Stone 15
Moss Point 40, Northeast Jones 0
Newton County 3, Pass Christian 0
North Pike 37, Sumrall 27
Pontotoc 35, Gentry 34, 2OT
Poplarville 42, Raymond 7
Ripley 35, Yazoo City 14
West Lauderdale 72, Mooreville 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
West Lowndes vs. Vardaman, ccd.