Friday night football scores: How did your team do?

Published 6:33 am Saturday, November 6, 2021

By The Associated Press

Claiborne, La. 50, Calhoun Aca. 8

Ethel 30, Noxapater 27

Forest Hill 26, Callaway 13

Mount Olive 46, Enterprise Lincoln 26

West Tallahatchie 30, Coffeeville 20

 

Division II Class AA

First Round

Silverdale Baptist Academy, Tenn. 54, Northpoint Christian 20

 

MAIS Class 2A Playoffs

Quarterfinal

North Sunflower Aca. 60, Newton Co. Aca. 32

 

MAIS Class 3A Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Canton Academy 40, Sylva-Bay Aca. 28

Central Holmes 42, Benton Academy 28

Centreville Aca. 36, Amite School 14

Greenville Christian 50, Winona Christian 0

 

MAIS Class 4A Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Kirk Aca. 45, Brookhaven Academy 38, OT

St. Joseph-Greenville 41, Indianola Aca. 20

Tri-County Aca. 56, Oak Hill Aca. 14

Riverfield Academy 7, Adams Christian 41

 

MAIS Class 5A Playoffs

Quarterfinal

Copiah Aca. 26, Bayou Aca. 21

Heritage Academy 31, Starkville Aca. 12

Leake Aca. 49, Pillow Aca. 14

 

MAIS Class 6A Playoffs

Play-In

Jackson Aca. 40, Presbyterian Christian 14

Jackson Prep 55, Parklane Aca. 13

 

MHSAA Playoffs

Class 2A

First Round

Baldwyn 41, Leland 12

Charleston 46, Eupora 18

Choctaw County 41, Palmer 20

East Union 43, O’Bannon 7

East Webster 47, Coahoma Co. 0

J.Z. George 44, Belmont 22

Kemper Aca. 14, Collins 7

Lake 49, Stringer 6

LeFlore 28, Potts Camp 0

Newton 36, Mize 30

North Side 22, Calhoun City 20

Pelahatchie 44, Bogue Chitto 23

Philadelphia 32, Heidelberg 30

Pisgah 31, Loyd Star 20

Scott Central 54, Amite County 8

Velma Jackson 48, East Marion 0

 

Class 3A

First Round

Aberdeen 12, Water Valley 9

Amory 54, Mantachie 6

Enterprise Clarke 42, Seminary 7

Hazlehurst 42, Franklin Co. 8

Independence 24, Humphreys 20

Jefferson Davis County 54, Clarkdale 19

Kossuth 32, Nettleton 7

Magee 47, Jefferson County 6

Morton 42, St. Stanislaus 31

North Panola 60, Ruleville 6

Noxubee County 24, Booneville 6

Raleigh 43, Wilkinson County 0

Tylertown 44, Wesson 6

Union 28, West Marion 14

Winona 52, Byhalia 0

Yazoo County 40, Rosa Fort 20

 

Class 4A

First Round

Bay 39, Quitman 33

Caledonia 31, Kosciusko 24

Clarksdale 41, South Pontotoc 0

Columbia 35, South Pike 7

Itawamba AHS 28, Choctaw Central 14

Louisville 37, Shannon 12

McComb 26, Lawrence County 20

Mendenhall 29, Stone 15

Moss Point 40, Northeast Jones 0

Newton County 3, Pass Christian 0

North Pike 37, Sumrall 27

Pontotoc 35, Gentry 34, 2OT

Poplarville 42, Raymond 7

Ripley 35, Yazoo City 14

West Lauderdale 72, Mooreville 15

 

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

West Lowndes vs. Vardaman, ccd.

