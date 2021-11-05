New coronavirus cases rise slightly in Mississippi for third-straight day, state reports

Published 2:31 pm Friday, November 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi rose Friday for the third-straight day after many days of falling previously, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 514 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 506,556, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 295 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 14 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 10,148.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 58 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 320 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 390 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4660 123 88 18
Alcorn 5745 103 130 20
Amite 2072 56 57 9
Attala 3355 90 189 36
Benton 1506 39 47 10
Bolivar 6389 151 239 33
Calhoun 2819 49 44 7
Carroll 1709 40 52 11
Chickasaw 3045 67 61 15
Choctaw 1352 27 12 0
Claiborne 1334 38 46 9
Clarke 2983 95 132 32
Clay 3099 77 41 5
Coahoma 4201 109 138 14
Copiah 4510 93 104 15
Covington 4309 95 142 39
De Soto 32567 420 124 26
Forrest 13555 254 283 60
Franklin 1217 28 45 5
George 5059 80 73 9
Greene 2216 49 57 6
Grenada 3745 109 156 32
Hancock 7782 130 72 15
Harrison 34563 548 534 77
Hinds 32255 637 853 139
Holmes 2693 88 109 20
Humphreys 1302 39 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4688 106 135 24
Jackson 24658 386 283 41
Jasper 3377 65 46 2
Jefferson 960 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1
Jones 13947 243 237 43
Kemper 1426 41 50 10
Lafayette 8683 141 200 57
Lamar 10556 138 56 12
Lauderdale 12096 323 482 108
Lawrence 2147 40 27 2
Leake 4107 89 99 17
Lee 15814 238 225 43
Leflore 4693 144 240 55
Lincoln 5484 136 208 41
Lowndes 11171 192 280 67
Madison 14756 282 416 72
Marion 4244 108 162 24
Marshall 6530 139 69 17
Monroe 6856 179 191 55
Montgomery 1804 57 64 10
Neshoba 6680 209 228 61
Newton 3863 81 87 15
Noxubee 1875 41 41 6
Oktibbeha 7175 133 270 40
Panola 6651 131 103 15
Pearl River 9631 241 210 42
Perry 2091 56 24 9
Pike 5882 155 177 44
Pontotoc 6821 107 86 13
Prentiss 4863 82 101 15
Quitman 1069 28 0 0
Rankin 22271 397 492 69
Scott 4749 98 117 19
Sharkey 648 21 45 8
Simpson 4499 116 165 20
Smith 2679 52 71 8
Stone 3633 66 88 14
Sunflower 4266 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2299 52 50 7
Tate 4657 113 80 19
Tippah 4764 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3692 93 103 28
Tunica 1612 39 19 3
Union 6148 94 132 23
Walthall 2202 64 69 14
Warren 6789 176 175 38
Washington 7522 165 202 41
Wayne 4414 72 80 13
Webster 2041 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1053 39 25 6
Winston 3164 91 135 39
Yalobusha 2398 47 82 22
Yazoo 4498 90 152 20
Total 506,556 10,148 11,303 2,098

