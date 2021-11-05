New coronavirus cases rise slightly in Mississippi for third-straight day, state reports

The weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi rose Friday for the third-straight day after many days of falling previously, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 514 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 506,556, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 295 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 14 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 10,148.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 58 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 320 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 390 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County