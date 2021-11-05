National Guard soldier shot on Mississippi highway

Published 11:07 am Friday, November 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Grenada police are looking for a shooting suspect that shot an Army National Guard soldier as she was driving her car on Highway 8.

Officials say someone in a red car pulled up next to Arianna Butts and opened fire as both were heading east on the highway. The shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Jones Circle in Grenada.

Butts was reportedly in the area for National Guard training.

A helicopter flew Butts to a hospital to be treated for her injury.

Anyone with information in the case are asked to call the Grenada Police Department at 662-227-TIPS.

More News

One person dies in 2-vehicle late night crash on Mississippi highway

Mississippi casino is getting a cryptocurrency ATM

Appeals court temporarily halts federal vaccine mandate on large businesses

Nurses beg Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves for help as state faces nursing crisis; Will he respond?

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article